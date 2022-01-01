Go
Zeppe's Tavern - Bedford Hts

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

25780 Miles Road

Bedford Heights, OH 44146

Popular Items

Traditional Wings$15.99
8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Sauce.
Deluxe Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Zepperoni Rolls$5.99
Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Hand-battered. Choice of sauce
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
The Trifecta$29.99
Your choice of any three 6-cut build-your-own or specialty pizzas (Maximum of 5 toppings).
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
1lb of Boneless Wings$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!
1/2lb of Boneless Wings$6.99
We serve only the best wings available!
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

25780 Miles Road, Bedford Heights OH 44146

