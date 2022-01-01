Go
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville

9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd

Popular Items

Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Traditional Wings$15.99
8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Sauce.
Zepperoni Rolls$5.99
Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Deluxe Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
1/2lb of Boneless Wings$6.99
We serve only the best wings available!
1lb of Boneless Wings$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!
Provolone Wedges$7.49
Served with marinara sauce
Garlic Twists$4.99
Twisted dough with Aglio E Olio garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Hand-battered. Choice of sauce
Location

Painesville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
