Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd

Popular Items

Zepperoni Rolls$5.99
Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Garlic Bread$4.99
Served with marinara sauce on the side. Add provolone + mozzarella cheese for 99 cents.
1lb of Boneless Wings$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!
Provolone Wedges$7.49
Served with marinara sauce
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Deluxe Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
The Trifecta$29.99
Your choice of any three 6-cut build-your-own or specialty pizzas (Maximum of 5 toppings).
House Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Traditional Wings$15.99
8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Sauce.
Location

5559 Wilson Mills Rd

Highland Heights OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
