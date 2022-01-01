Go
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Middlefield

One of the original Zeppe's locations in the heart of Geauga county!

15065 Kinsman Rd

Popular Items

Pepsi$2.29
Provolone Wedges$7.49
Served with marinara sauce
House Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Zeppe's Original$10.99
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, Italian dressing, choice of Italian roll or wrap.
Zepperoni Rolls$5.99
Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
1lb of Boneless Wings$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!
Location

15065 Kinsman Rd

Middlefield OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
