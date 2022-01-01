Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boise
  • /
  • Zeppole Bakery Cafe

Zeppole Bakery Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

217 N. 8th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lolo$6.99
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, fresh Mozzarella and a drizzle of Honey on Sourdough
Tuna Melt$6.99
Our house-made Tuna Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese and grilled on our sliced Sourdough.
Raspberry White Chocolate$2.75
Whole Sandwich and Soup$7.99
Your choice of a whole sandwich and soup.
Ham and Swiss$5.79
Ham and Swiss on Village Loaf.
Northender$6.99
Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.
Chicken Salad Salad$6.79
Garden Salad with a cup of Chicken Salad.
Chinese Chicken$6.79
Chinese Noodles, Sliced almonds, Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Sesame Dressing.
Tuesday-Poblano and White Cheddar$3.49
Turkey and Provolone$5.79
Turkey and Provolone on Village Loaf
See full menu

Location

217 N. 8th St

Boise ID

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - Boise

No reviews yet

East Inspired. Live Inspired.

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order to you.

The Lively

No reviews yet

Eat. Drink. Be Lively.

ALAVITA - An Italian Joint

No reviews yet

ÀLAVITA is all about fresh pasta and local ingredients—from Tortellini to Rigatoni, Linguini to Pappardelle—created freshly every day using Northwest flour and local farm fresh eggs. A restaurant whose name means “to life,” (Well actually two words– ‘alla’ ‘vita’ –that we put together to create one…ÀLAVITA) is a great place for celebrating life with good friends, business associates and family alike.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston