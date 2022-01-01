Zero Bond
Come on in and enjoy!
0 Bond St
Location
0 Bond St
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Marylou
French Bistro
PLNT Burger
Best Burgers on the planet, and for the planet! 100% plant-based. 100% delicious.
Dig - Union Square South
Dig Inn is a restaurant inspired by the seasons and the act of cooking. Mindfully sourced, reasonably priced.
Let's start with a meal. For more info, check out https://www.diginn.com/
Calexico - East Village
Come in and enjoy!