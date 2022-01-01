Go
Zero Zero

Zero Zero opened in 2010 inspired by Chef Bruce Hill's dedication to farm driven ingredients, combined with his love for wood-fired pizzas.
In addition to pizza, our menu showcases housemade pastas, a variety of market-fresh antipasti & salads, and artisan soft serve. We also have a full bar with a selection of seasonal house cocktails, beers, and 10 wines on tap.

PIZZA

826 Folsom Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (4747 reviews)

Popular Items

Fillmore$26.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Leeks, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Pecorino, Fontina, Garlic, Thyme
Margherita$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Extra Virgin olive Oil
Castro$26.00
Zero Zero Sausage, Hobbs Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil
Spaghettoni Amatriciana$21.00
Pancetta, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Sweet Onion, Garlic, Pecorino
Little Gems$14.00
Star Route Little Gems, Persimmon, Avocado, Breakfast Radish, Pistachios, Medjool Date Vinaigrette
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Hosui Pears, Pomegranate, Lardon, Korean Chili Flake, Meyer Lemon
Stoner Garlic Bread$8.00
Panorama Sourdough, Fresh Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Basil, 3 Cheeses
Radiatore$25.00
Red Wine Braised Short Rib Sugo, Italian Parsley Gremolata
Caesar$11.00
Hearts of Romaine, Torn Garlic Croutons, Grana Padano, Bruce's Caesar Dressing
Wild Arugula$13.00
K&J Orchards Hosui Pears, Toasted Almonds, Pommegranate, Ricotta Salata, Lambrusco Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

826 Folsom Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
