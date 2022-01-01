Go
Zero Gravity

716 Pine Street

Popular Items

Dirty Fries$16.00
Crispy smoked pork, sweet chili aioli, house pickles. (GF)
Gold Star Burger$16.00
Fresh ground beef, american cheese, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles, and onion. Served with choice of fries or greens.
Katsu Cauliflower Wings$17.00
(VEGAN) House buffalo sauce, chili aioli, chili crisp.
The Rice Bowl$17.00
Choose crispy chicken or tofu. Ginger braised veggies, pickled chilies, house ferments, furikake peanuts, hoisin sauce.
Frank's Dry Aged Steak Sandwich$18.00
30 day dry aged beef, leeks and peppers, Champlain Valley Creamery cheese sauce on Slowfire Bakery sesame roll.
Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Crispy Korean-style bbq pork or Seitan, crunchy veg, house ferments.
Chopped Kale Salad$13.00
Herby-lemon vinaigrette, crunchy veg, chickpeas, fried shallot, dried fruit.
Basket of Fries$10.00
Fresh cut Belgian-style with fresh garlic aioli. (GF)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli, soft roll.
Sub crispy katsu cauliflower to make it vegan and fabulous.
Served with choice of fries or greens.
VEGGIE Burger$16.00
(VEGAN) House made vegan patty, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles and onions. Served with your choice of fries or greens.
Location

716 Pine Street

Burlington VT

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
