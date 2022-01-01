Go
Zero’s Luxe Lounge

Zero’s Luxe Lounge is a lounge for diverse professionals to unwind and meet with friends after a long day or week. We offer a wide variety of southern-style food and great DJ's in our lounge area. Our lounge embraces a modern urban chic feel with a dedicated staff providing full restaurant service, personalized bottle services, and incredible live music all through the night. Come eat, drink, and experience luxury!

1346 River Road

Popular Items

Vibes Zinger$11.99
Fried Fish Sandwich$12.00
Location

1346 River Road

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
