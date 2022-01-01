Go
Toast

Zest Grill House

Welcome to Zest Grill House. a little corner of goodness right in your neighborhood. We’re proud to provide you with the most authentic homemade Mediterranean cuisine.

WRAPS • SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8823 Sunland Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (510 reviews)

Popular Items

# 11 Combo Kabob$15.99
Marinated chicken, Ground steak, rice, tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnips.
# 13 Roasted Chicken Wrap$6.99
Marinated chicken, tomatoes, garlic sauce wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.
#15 Beef Shawarma Wrap$9.49
Ground steak, tomatoes, spiced onions, wrapped in a freshly baked pita bread.
# 14 Falafel Wrap$8.49
Three falafels, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, tahini wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.
French Fries
Our fries are cooked to golden perfection in a vegetable oil blend
# 10 Lule Kabob$15.99
Ground steak, rice, tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnips.
# 8 Grilled Chicken Kabab$15.99
Marinated chicken, rice, tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnips.
Garlic sauce (Cups)$0.65
Chicken Soup$3.99
# 9 Shish Kabob$18.99
Marinated steak, rice, tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

8823 Sunland Blvd

Sun Valley CA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jewell Hookah Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral

No reviews yet

Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral de Mexico especializes in food from Southern Mexico primarily Puebla, Oaxaca, Michoacan and Yucatan. We are interpreters of some of the most savory recipes created 100's of years ago by our ancestral cooks which combines many local wholesome ingredients to create some of the most delicious food in the Mexican cuisine.

Daniel's Tacos - Vineland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lincoln Beer Company

No reviews yet

15 barrel production Brewery & Taproom in Burbank, CA. We love beer, people, and people who love beer. Must be 21+ with valid ID for online ordering.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston