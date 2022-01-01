Go
Zest Kitchen & Bar

healthy, gluten/soy free & plant based fare.

275 S 200th W • $$

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)

Popular Items

10" traditional pizza$17.00
marinara, cashew chive cheese, pesto, local squash, mushrooms, onions, sundried tomatoes, almond parmesan, greens
tiramisu “cheese” cake$9.00
date & cashew crust with cashew custard, coconut cream, espresso, cocoa and rum anglaise.
salted caramel chocolate hazelnut tarte$9.00
chocolate tarte with toasted hazelnuts poured into a tarte crust, with house made caramel & himalayan sea salt
superfood protein salad *35 grams protein!$14.00
lovely local green mix! cabbage, carrots, broccolini, quinoa, pepitas, pickled beets, hemp hearts, golden raisins, avocado, curry avocado dressing. ingredients subject to change upon availabilty
zesty nachos$13.00
house cheese made from potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spicy seasoned walnuts and cashew ginger sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos
carrot cake$9.00
our only nut free dessert, incredibly moist, rich, sweetened with maple syrup and packed with shredded carrots
thai sunrise$18.00
yellow coconut curry, forbidden black rice, stir-friend vegetables, cashews, sesame seeds. slight-medium spicy depending on your tolerance
cheese biscuits$9.00
housemade biscuits, served with red pepper coulis & pesto
stuffed avocado salad$15.00
spicy seasoned walnuts stuffed in avocado, on a bed of romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and cashew ginger sour cream, tossed in cilantro lime vinaigrette.
cuban tacos *family style options$13.00
orange marinated jackfruit, mushrooms & rice, pico de gallo, fruit compote, guacamole, cilantro, comes with local made corn tortilla shells on the side, assemble yourself :)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

275 S 200th W

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
