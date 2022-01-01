Go
Toast

ZEST bar+grille

New American restaurant located at the rooftop at 306 South New Street in Bethlehem, PA. Sister restaurant to Grille 3501 in West End Allentown, PA.

306 S New St • $

Avg 4.6 (2098 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Dumplings$13.00
cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce
Airline Chicken Breast$26.00
brown sugar garlic chicken reduction, herb smashed fingerling potatoes, brussels sprouts
Filet Mignon$44.00
roasted garlic mash, asparagus, red onion confit, noir reduction
Crab & Mango Spring Rolls$12.00
coconut curry remoulade
Mixed Greens$9.00
heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
Add Scallop$6.50
Short Ribs$32.00
crispy garlic potato cake, mushrooms, pearl onion, roasted baby carrot, natural reduction
Spiced Pecan & Goat Cheese$11.00
mixed greens, dried cranberries, pomegranate vinaigrette
Sea Scallops$33.00
short rib marmalade, spring pea puree, shallot, quinoa
Zest Caeser$10.00
black garlic caesar dressing, parmesan, garlic crouton
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

306 S New St

Bethlehem PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Molly’s Irish Grille and Sports Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saxbys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

F&A Grog House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New York Gyro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston