Zesto EA
This original 1950 Zesto location is still serving the community the best in food and ice cream! Come by and indulge in a Chubby Decker, Foot Long Chili Dog with Onion Rings, Broasted Chicken, REAL ice cream treats like our Nut Brown Crown, the list goes on!
1181 United Avenue, SE
Location
1181 United Avenue, SE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
