Go
Toast

Zesto EA

This original 1950 Zesto location is still serving the community the best in food and ice cream! Come by and indulge in a Chubby Decker, Foot Long Chili Dog with Onion Rings, Broasted Chicken, REAL ice cream treats like our Nut Brown Crown, the list goes on!

1181 United Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1181 United Avenue, SE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buteco - Southern Feed

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Morelli's Ice Cream Westside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

OK YAKI

No reviews yet

Atlanta's Okonomiyaki Restaurant

Elder Tree Public House

No reviews yet

European-style Irish pub serves gastro fare rooted within authentic Irish tradition. If you’re wondering what the difference is between a GastroPub and an a regular Pub? It’s the food. Our menu features American takes on classic Irish Pub food favorites, creating dishes that are both interesting and comfortable. Beer, Darts and Soccer always available!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston