Zest Wine Bistro

8129 Broadway

Popular Items

Last Sunday Wine Tasting - Paso Robles | May 29 at 4pm$39.00
Join us for a tasting of wines from Paso Robles. Our led tastings feature 4 wines and bites for the table. $39/person. Tasting starts at 4pm.
* An 18% gratuity will be added to purchase (service charge)*
Mother's Day Tea - May 8 at 11am$49.00
Join us for a tasteful afternoon of tea. A selection of teas is accompanied by sweet and savory bites. $49/person.
We will have champagne and other bubbly available for an additional charge.
* An 18% gratuity will be added to purchase (service charge)**
Location

8129 Broadway

Lemon Grove CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
