SANDWICHES

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B • $

Avg 4.8 (195 reviews)

Number Three$10.50
Flatbread, ricotta, seasoned oil, tomato, basil, greens, and balsamic.
Diet Coke$1.50
Can of Diet Coke.
Number Two$7.50
Flatbread, ricotta, rosemary and honey.
Kettle Chips$1.50
1.5oz bag of potato chips!
Number Nine$12.00
Flatbread, ricotta, spicy mayo, garlic chicken, apple slaw, and greens.
Number One$6.00
Flatbread, seasoned oil, and ricotta.
Number Four$10.50
Flatbread, seasoned oil, ricotta, pepperoni, and greens.
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
