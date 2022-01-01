Go
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

Greek American Diner -Serving Breakfast -Lunch-Dinner and of course Coneys

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$2.99
Fried egg with your choice of sausage patty, ham, or bacon with American cheese. Served on an English muffin.
Set of Napkins
Coney Island Hot Dog$3.19
Juicy hot dog topped with meaty chili, mustard, and onions.
Fork and Knife
A Packet of Ketchup
French Fries$3.59
Meat, Eggs, and Hashbrowns$6.69
Meat Lover's Omel$10.99
Ham, bacon, sausage mixed in and then stuffed with cheddar cheese.
Gyro Supreme$7.09
Slices of seasoned lamb and beef rolled in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato, feta cheese, shredded lettuce, and housemade gyros sauce.
All In Skillet$11.99
This one has everything! Bacon, sausage, and ham.
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue

Lansing MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
