Z Express
Delivery from Zen Restaurant Group! At The Barn, La Figata, Han Asian Cuisine, and Verdura Tapas delivered right to your door.
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4
Location
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4
Granby CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar
Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar! Join us for craft cocktails, tapas, and a great selection of wine.
At The Barn
Crafted by Executive Chef Dan Fortin, our seasonal contemporary American cuisine menu includes steaks, seafood, raw bar, and a variety of small plates. Our spacious dining room features contemporary decor, with table selections to suit any occasion.
Our bar features a discerning wine list, as well as a wide array of martinis, specialty cocktails, and 10 ever-changing craft beers on tap.
@ The Barn caters to every guest’s need, featuring a full-service bar, upstairs private dining room, and outdoor patio. Our restaurant is the perfect spot for business meetings, lunch with friends, or even a holiday get together.
Visit us daily for lunch and dinner, or stop by for our Saturday & Sunday Brunch. Our full service bar features a unique happy hour every day from 3-6pm.