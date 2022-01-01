Go
Zhug

Zhug is a new concept by chef Douglas Katz that offers Middle Eastern Mezze in a casual, high energy urban space at Cedar Fairmount in Cleveland Heights.

12413 Cedar Rd • $$$

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)

Popular Items

honey roasted beets$15.00
spiced labneh, fried quinoa, mint— gf, veg
crispy brussels sprouts$9.00
cashew puree, pomegranate — gf, vg
extra bread, add 2 pieces to usual portion$5.00
cauliflower$14.00
walnuts, golden raisins, spiced coconut sauce — gf, veg
mejadra rice$8.00
basmati and forbidden rice, black lentils, crispy onions — gf, veg
curry fried chicken$17.00
harissa honey — gf
falafel$11.00
golden tahini, cilantro, sesame seed — gf, veg
hummus, nigella seed and burnt onion$13.00
gf, vg
smoked pastrami shortrib$19.00
celery root purée — gf
duck fat potato tostones$9.00
mustard crème fraîche — gf
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

12413 Cedar Rd

Cleveland OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
