Zia Taqueria

We believe in simple, tasteful, authentic fast food with an atmosphere and price that feels good, warms the soul, and reminds you that some of the better things in life are quite simple…

2977 Main Ave, Suite C • $

Avg 4.3 (157 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Fish Tacos$9.25
Please allow min 15 minutes. Tempura-battered pollock, Suggested Baja Style which is cabbage, Mexican tartar sauce and pico de gallo.
Taco$3.35
Choice of meat or veggies, cheese, lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Small Quesadilla$4.50
10" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.
Baby Bowl$4.50
Like a baby burrito - without the tortilla! Rice, beans, meats/veggies, and your choice of toppings.
Quesadilla$6.50
13" tortilla with cheese, side of rice and beans or side salad, & your choice of salsas and sour cream.
Rice Bowl$6.50
Choice of rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Baby Burrito$4.50
10" tortilla, rice, beans & toppings. Rolled to your specifications on a Colorado-made flour tortilla.
Burrito$6.50
13" tortilla, rice, beans, & toppings. Rolled to your specifications on a Colorado-made flour tortilla.
Potato Bowl$6.50
Sweet potatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Salad Bowl$6.50
Salad greens, rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, salsa, sour cream and salad dressing. All salad mix includes jicama.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2977 Main Ave, Suite C

Durango CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

