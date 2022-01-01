Go
Zia Sweets

Serving Deming high quality sweets, treats, bakes, and delicious food. Everything we serve is made with love and care, and is made from scratch. We wanted to do something a little bit different, and bring everything is made on-site from the ground up!

Location

110 S Gold Ave

Deming NM

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
