Zia Sweets
Serving Deming high quality sweets, treats, bakes, and delicious food. Everything we serve is made with love and care, and is made from scratch. We wanted to do something a little bit different, and bring everything is made on-site from the ground up!
110 S Gold Ave
Location
110 S Gold Ave
Deming NM
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm