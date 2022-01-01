Go
Toast

Ziggy’s Kielbasa House

Scratch Made Polish Food with American Flair!

2403 S Highway 183 • $

Avg 5 (220 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Bag Pierogi (8 Pieces)
Original Kielbasa Link$4.00
Large Bag Pierogi (15 Pieces)
Squealer$11.00
Original kielbasa link, crispy potato pancake, homemade applesauce, grilled peppers & onions, finished with a tangy white BBQ sauce served on a toasty baguette quarter.
Original Kielbasa Link$4.00
Dry smoked, cured pork link made in house with garlic, marjoram, black pepper, course salt, cure #1. A signature favorite, wrapped cold for you to enjoy or prepare at home.
Snack Sticks$0.75
Smoked in house without casing this long, thin Kielbasa snack is notable for its applewood flavor.
Pierogi
Our homemade Polish dumplings are deep fried for an American twist on this traditional favorite. Served with a side of sour cream.
Follow us on Facebook to see our Specials,
https://www.facebook.com/ziggyskielbasa
Potato Pancakes$4.00
Golden deep fried shredded potatoes, onion, flour, egg, salt, black pepper. Served with homemade applesauce.
Fresh Frozen Kielbasa Ring$14.00
Mr. Jones$10.00
Original kielbasa link, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing served on a toasty baguette quarter.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2403 S Highway 183

Leander TX

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kai Sushi

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves on making the most high quality sushi and food around! We are not just sushi but an experience!
Open for Togo Only Due to Staff Shortage
Monday thru Saturday
11:30AM-2:30PM; 4:30PM-9PM

Woks it 2 U

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Horn Brewery & Roastery

No reviews yet

Coffee || Beer || Tacos || Good Vibes

Coffee and Crisp - Corporate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston