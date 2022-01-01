Go
Toast

Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse

Come in and enjoy!

RIBS • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

135 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (492 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket Sandwich$10.99
Pulled , smoked brisket served on Texas toast with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.
Brisket Dinner$19.95
Succulent smoked brisket, sliced and accompanied by two sides, and our fresh cornbread and honey butter.
Cheese Pizza
Pulled pork$8.99
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun, with two crispy onion rings and sweet sauce. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.
Cheese Curds (original)$7.95
Our mouth watering curds are , original white cheddar curd, lightly hand breaded and fried to perfection
Rib Dinner
Slow smoked until tender, accompanied by two sides, and our cornbread & honey butter.
Combo Platter$19.95
Your choice of any two meats. Ribs, brisket, pork butt, chicken. Accompanied by any two sides and our cornbread and honey butter.
Fried Cod
Our fried cod is lightly breaded, and served with one side of your choice, coleslaw, dinner roll and tartar sauce.
Smoked jumbo wings$1.00
Bacon Cheese Burger$9.75
1/3 # burger topped with two slices of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato And your choice of cheese. Accompanied by chips and pickles
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

135 S Main St

Oregon WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Firefly Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Stellar Espresso. From-Scratch Bakery. Locally-Sourced Ingredients. We are a destination cafe.

The Ready Set

No reviews yet

We are a modern American restaurant specializing in fresh, house-made pastas and homemade pizzas, Wisconsin classics, craft wine, beer and spirits.
Come as you are any day and count on us to share in your special moments. With something for everyone we're always ready to serve!
Our mission is to cultivate positive and lasting relationships through the celebration of food, drink and Midwestern Hospitality.
We look forward to seeing you!

Senor Peppers

No reviews yet

Hey there, tasty food-seeker, we're an authentic Mexican restaurant featuring traditional dishes inspired by the Mazatlán area of Mexico (and our abuela, of course). Our cuisine leans heavily on fresh veggies, savory meats and bold in-house spice blends. Grab a seat and join us.

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro

No reviews yet

Located on the banks of the Sugar River in Paoli, Wisconsin. Serving you American cuisine made from fresh local products.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston