ZIKI

Get Freaky with ZIKI.

2118 S Congress Ave

Popular Items

Greek Fries (V,GF)$6.00
Greek Fries with fresh hand-cut fries, feta cheese, oregano and sea salt. Vegetarian and Gluten free.
Falafel Zurrito (V)$13.00
Flour Tortilla with Falafel, Brown Rice, Avocado, Beet Hummus, Roasted Eggplant Dip, Tahini Sauce, Pico De Gallo. Vegetarian.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
Build Your Own Grain Bowl or Salad!$11.50
Grain bowl topped off with absolutely anything you please.
ZIKI Bites (V,GF)$6.00
Three of our crispy spanakopita bites filled with feta, secret cheeses, and spinach. Vegetarian and Gluten-Free.
Basil Fajita Chicken Bowl (GF)$14.00
Basil Fajita Chicken, Yellow Rice, Chipotle ZIKI, Garlic Sauce, Fajitas, Cucumber Salsa, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Corn, Crispy Chickpeas. Gluten-Free.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
Chicken Zurrito$14.00
Flour Tortilla with Basil Fajita Chicken, Yellow Rice, Chipotle ZIKI, Garlic Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Corn, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
Gyro Bowl$14.00
Gyro Beef, Yellow Rice, Classic ZIKI, Roasted Red Pepper Whipped Feta, Fajitas, Fried Onions, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
Falafel Bowl (VG,GF)$13.00
Famous Falafel, Brown Rice, Beet Hummus, Roasted Eggplant Dip, Fajitas, Cucumber Salsa, Grilled Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Kalamata Olives, Crispy Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce Drizzle. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
Gyro Zurrito$14.00
Flour tortilla with Gyro Beef, Yellow Rice, Classic ZIKI, Roasted Red Pepper Whipped Feta, Fajitas, Fried Onions, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
Pork Zurrito$14.00
Flour tortilla with Pork, Yellow rice, Avocado Jalapeno ZIKI, Roasted Red Pepper Whipped Feta Dip, Grilled Corn, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Pico De Gallo.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
2118 S Congress Ave

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
SaturdayClosed
