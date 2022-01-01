Go
Toast

ZimZari

Reinventing The Taco!
Zim Zari is a temple to the reinvented taco. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Zim Zari is where “surfer vibe” meets the “art of the taco”.
A Cool Thing About Us:
We use only the freshest ingredients available, reinventing tacos to a whole new level. Which means our food tastes really awesome.

3230 Little Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Surf and Turf Tacos$10.50
Grilled Shrimp + Filet Mignon + Chipotle Pesto + Jack Cheese + Crispy Onions
kids chicken fingers$4.95
Fried chicken tenders your choice of side
Baja Chicken Burrito$11.00
Grilled Chicken + Jack Cheese + Black Beans + Ginger Lime Rice + Fresh Pico de Gallo + Guacamole+ Roasted Flour Tortilla
Jerk Chicken Tacos$10.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken + Jack Cheese + Fried Sweet Plantains + Avocados + Micro Cilantro Crema
Filet Mignon Tacos$10.50
Filet Mignon + Garlic-Tomato Salsa + Crispy Onions + Jack Cheese
Mongolian Bowl$12.50
Scallions + Garlic + Bok Choy + Bean Sprouts + Mushrooms + Carrots +Organic Asian Noodles + Mongolian Sauce
Sun Burned Steak Burrito$12.00
Grilled Steak + Jack Cheese + Baby Spinach + Cilantro Lime Ranch Dressing + Ginger Lime Rice + Chimichurri + Smoked Chipotle Tomato Tortilla
Queso Blanco$7.50
Spicy White Queso + Tortilla Chips
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$10.00
Pulled Chicken + Buffalo Sauce + Cheese + Egg Roll Wrapper
Volcano Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Volcano Shrimp + Crisp Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Sliced Avocado +Volcano Sauce
See full menu

Location

3230 Little Road

Trinity FL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Craft Street Kitchen

No reviews yet

"CRAFTED FOR YOU From the day we welcomed our first guests, we’ve surprised them with unexpected flavors, fresh ingredients, original recipes and uncommon hospitality that go well beyond expectations. That’s why our menu has been curated to complement our FAVORITE LOCAL AND NATIONAL BEERS, AND SMALL BATCH LIQUOR for an experience that sets the standard for what a restaurant should be."

Craft Street Kitchen - Trinity

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Owned and operated by The Lopez Family
since 1983

Island Fin Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston