ZimZari
Reinventing The Taco!
Zim Zari is a temple to the reinvented taco. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Zim Zari is where “surfer vibe” meets the “art of the taco”.
A Cool Thing About Us:
We use only the freshest ingredients available, reinventing tacos to a whole new level. Which means our food tastes really awesome.
Popular Items
Location
3230 Little Road
Trinity FL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
