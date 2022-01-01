Go
964 Chapel Street

Popular Items

Hanger Steak$36.00
Roasted Garlic Butter/ Red Wine Soubise/ Sweet Potato Mash/ Shaved Brussel Sprouts
Yellowfin Tuna$37.00
Grilled Ahi Tuna/Vegetable Spring Roll/Crispy Spinach/Wasabi Oil/Chili Garlic
Vietnamese Chicken$31.00
Bok Choy/ Miso Butter/ Purple Sticky Rice/ Nuoc Cham/ Kim Chee
Duck Confit + Spätzle$32.00
Asparagus/ Sherry Vinegar Braised Red Cabbage/ Rhubarb + Ground Mustard Crème Fraiche
Saigon Beef Lettuce Wraps$15.00
carrots/ mint/ peanuts/ chili garlic/ lime
Pork Dumplings$15.00
Steamed pork and ginger dumplings/Scallion-ginger shoyu/chili oil
Organic Greens$12.00
caramelized onions/ pepitas/ dry jack cheese/ white balsamic vinaigrette
Pan Roasted Salmon$32.00
Barley Risotto + Spring Peas/ Carrot +Turmeric Nage / Pickled Beet Crème Fraiche
Duck Nachos$16.00
whiskey barrel smoked duck breast/chipolte aioli/ lime crema/ red onion/ micro greens/crispy wontons
Location

964 Chapel Street

New Haven CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
