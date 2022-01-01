Zinc Cafe & Market

Go
Opened in 1988, Zinc Laguna Beach is our very first location and has been a favorite among the locals for over 28 years. Zinc Cafe was inspired by the quality food movement initiated by Alice Waters of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, CA. Come and enjoy one of our famous Zinc breakfasts or shop our specialty goods at the marketplace.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

350 Ocean Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (2061 reviews)

Popular Items

Cappuccino Hot 8oz$4.00
Tea Iced 16oz$3.25
Deviled Eggs$1.25
mayonnaise, mustard, chives, parsley
Chai Latte Hot 12oz$4.00
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted salsa
Latte Hot 12oz$4.25
Latte Hot 16oz$4.75
Avocado Toast$14.00
buttered sourdough, smashed avocado, onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, lemon, radish, chives, dill
Burrito$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | black beans, brown rice, white cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo, fire roasted salsa, tortilla chips
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

350 Ocean Avenue

Laguna Beach CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
