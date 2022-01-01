Zinc Cafe & Market
Opened in 1988, Zinc Laguna Beach is our very first location and has been a favorite among the locals for over 28 years. Zinc Cafe was inspired by the quality food movement initiated by Alice Waters of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, CA. Come and enjoy one of our famous Zinc breakfasts or shop our specialty goods at the marketplace.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
350 Ocean Avenue • $$
Location
350 Ocean Avenue
Laguna Beach CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
