Zinfandel Grille

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd • $$

PEAR & PROSCIUTTO$15.00
caramelized onions, honey, fresh arugula and mozzarella
MARGHERITE$15.00
Fresh basil leaves, tomato-basil sauce and fresh mozzarella
MUSTARD CHICKEN$26.00
Breaded Mary’s Chicken, Lemon Aïoli, Mashed Potatoes, Baby Spinach with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Zucchini, Squash, Sherry Vinaigrette
CALAMARI$14.00
Fried Calamari, House Made Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Aïoli
BURGER$16.00
Freshly ground in a hand-formed chuck patty with caramelized onions, mustard-mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles served with your choice of fries, soup or green salad
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons andshaved parmesan
ITALIAN MEAT TRIO$15.00
pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, red bell peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella
CHICKEN CAESAR$19.00
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan
Upscale
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Takeout

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
