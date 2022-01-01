Zinfandel Grille
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pieology 8087
Come in and enjoy!
Crab Feed Meal Kit
Crab feed meal kits now on sale! Support Sac State Athletics by pre-ordering a meal kit, for pickup Sunday March 13 3:30-6.
Zócalo
We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.
Grateful Bread Company
Come in and enjoy!