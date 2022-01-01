Cafe Zing!
Stop in for some fairly-traded EQUAL EXCHANGE coffee/espresso. Our FAMOUS Vietnamese Fresh Rolls, Sandwiches fresh from Kickstand Cafe, or just read a book in our window until we kick you out (never).
25 White St • $
25 White St
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
