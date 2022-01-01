Cricket West : Zingos

Go
Popular Items

Greek Salad$8.50
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free
Xtra Dressing/Sauce$0.75
Chicken Tawook Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onions, and lebanese pickles topped with a tangy garlic sauce.
Adrea's Apricot Salad (NOW WITH PINE NUTS)$10.00
Lettuce, red onion, celery, toasted pine nuts, dried apricots and feta cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and served with a homemade poppy seed dressing on the side *Gluten Free
Kids Chicken Chunks
Grilled chicken chunks with dipping sauce, side and a drink.
Pick A Pair$9.75
Choose two items. A sandwich and side or a salad and side.
Original Gyro$8.50
Tender slices of gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.
Hummus$4.00
A classic Lebanese dip of pureed chick peas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini. *Gluten Free if served with veggies *Vegan
Mediterranean Junk Salad$13.00
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, chick peas, diced red pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese and crumbled pita chips. Topped with both grilled chicken and gyro meat. Served with our signature homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Chicken Gyro$8.50
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.
Location

3154 Markway Rd

Toledo OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
