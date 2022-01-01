Go
Zinqué (zin-kae)

Hip neighborhood restaurant with French-inspired dishes and small plates. Uniquely curated wine & beer selection in Venice's coolest outdoor patio. High-design/low-key vibe for breakfast, lunch, drinks or dinner.
1440 Lincoln BLVD

Popular Items

Latte$5.00
Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich$14.00
tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, mustard
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Steak-Frites$27.00
chimichurri or peppercorn sauce
Grass Fed Beef Burger$15.00
lettuce, tomato, gruyère, pickled cucumber, sriracha "thousand island" on brioche bun or in a bowl
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
egg, tomato, basil, aged swiss, romesco sauce
Rice Bowl$16.00
brown rice (cauliflower rice +2), avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté, parmesan, sriracha mayo, chicken or frittata
French Fries$7.00
ketchup and mayo sriracha
Location

1440 Lincoln BLVD

Venice CA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

