Zinqué (zin-kae)
Hip neighborhood restaurant with French-inspired dishes and small plates. Uniquely curated wine & beer selection in Venice's coolest outdoor patio. High-design/low-key vibe for breakfast, lunch, drinks or dinner.
1440 Lincoln BLVD
1440 Lincoln BLVD
Venice CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
