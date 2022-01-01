Go
Zio Casual Italian- New

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

116 Middleton dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Italian Sausage$14.00
Rich tomato sauce, cheese blend, sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, fresh herbs
Caesar Salad
Plain$13.00
Rich tomato sauce, oregano, cheese blend
Chicken Piccata$17.00
Chicken, white wine sauce, capers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, butter, homemade angel hair, house vegetable.
Toasted Ravioli$7.00
Flash-fried four cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara
Baby Arugula$7.00
Baby arugula, grilled asparagus, shaved Parmesan, sugar-roasted almonds, and lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
All natural chicken breast, breaded in house and served with homemade angel hair, mozzarella and traditional sauce.
Harvest$8.50
Mixed greens, sugar-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, grilled asparagus, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette dressing, balsamic glaze.
Angel Hair & Meatballs$14.00
Homemade angel hair, traditional sauce, two meatballs
Bolognese$15.00
A rich meat sauce with ground pork, ground beef and tomato. Tossed in Spaghetti.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

116 Middleton dr

CHARLOTTE NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
