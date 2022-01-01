Zio Casual Italian- New
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA
116 Middleton dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
116 Middleton dr
CHARLOTTE NC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Napa on Providence
situated in northern california, napa valley is recognized for its unique culinary style and personality—featuring local, fresh ingredients prepared simply. with a passion for scratch cooking, bold wines at great prices, and a vineyard aesthetic, napa on providence aims to bring a comfortable dining experience and seasonal fare to charlotte, nc.
Ace No. 3
Burger | Shakes | Beers
Volo Ristorante
Located in the heart of Myers Park, Volo will take you away on a culinary journey. Volo, translated from Italian to "flight", is centered on a concept of small plated Italian cuisine paired with complementary wines coordinated by our chef and in house sommelier. Every day three versions of a flight are prepared; one each from the garden, pasture and sea to provide an unmatched and ever changing dining experience. At our bar, you will find thoughtfully crafted cocktails made with only the freshest ingredients. Come indulge in an authentic meal with family and friends, enjoying our cultured fare and wines from all Italian regions.
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
Like Blanche’s inspired hospitality, classic Italian fare is an experiment in place and moment, about taking what’s on hand and elevating it. Our menu is true to that philosophy, with Italian staples served alongside modern variations, flavors forged in the pan and paired with a thoughtful selection of wine, beer, and cocktails.