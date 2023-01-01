Zio Fraedo's - 611 Gregory Lane
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
611 Gregory Lane, Pleasant Hill CA 94523
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
WiseGirl Restaurant, Bar, Live Music - 1932 Oak Park Blvd
No Reviews
1932 Oak Park Blvd Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurant
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Pleasant Hill
No Reviews
60 Crescent Dr. Suite A Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurant
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Pleasant Hill
4.3 • 1,700
140 Crescent Dr Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurant
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Pleasant Hill
No Reviews
1660 Contra Costa Blvd. Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurant