Zion Pizza & Noodle Co. - 868 Zion Park Blvd
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
868 Zion Park Blvd, SPRINGDALE UT 84767
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bumbleberry Bakery - 897 Zion Park Blvd
No Reviews
897 Zion Park Blvd SPRINGDALE, UT 84767
View restaurant