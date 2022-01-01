Zionsville American restaurants you'll love
GRILL
Cobblestone
160 S Main St, Zionsville
|Flat Iron
|$27.00
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$12.00
|Whitefish Tacos 5
|$13.00
TRADERS POINT CREAMERY
9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville
|Burger
|$22.00
Grassfed ground beef, beer cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, dijonaisse, arugula, brioche bun, roasted potatoes
|Garden Quiche
|$14.00
Seasonal vegetables, flakey crust, petite salad *Vegetarian
|SIDE Mashed Potatoes
|$8.50
Garlic fromage
The Farm Store
9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville
|Wine & Cheese Pairing
|$68.00
Thursday, December 16th 6:30-8:30pm
Experience small plates and wine pairings while learning some basics to bring out the best in both. Must be 21 or over to attend.
Note: No physical tickets will be distributed. We will have the purchasers name on file on the day of event.