Zionsville dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

620 S Main Street, Zionsville

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Bub Burger$3.95
Bub's Mini Bub Burger weighs an 1/8 pound after-cooked. Perfect "slider" size! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame! AND we bake our own burger buns every morning!
Cup Chili$6.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili!
Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included!
Settle for Less Ugly Burger$8.25
Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!
TRADERS POINT CREAMERY image

 

TRADERS POINT CREAMERY

9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$22.00
Grassfed ground beef, beer cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, dijonaisse, arugula, brioche bun, roasted potatoes
Garden Quiche$14.00
Seasonal vegetables, flakey crust, petite salad *Vegetarian
SIDE Mashed Potatoes$8.50
Garlic fromage
The Farm Store image

 

The Farm Store

9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wine & Cheese Pairing$68.00
Thursday, December 16th 6:30-8:30pm
Experience small plates and wine pairings while learning some basics to bring out the best in both. Must be 21 or over to attend.
Note: No physical tickets will be distributed. We will have the purchasers name on file on the day of event.
