Chicken tenders in Zionsville

Amore Pizzeria Ristorante
41 Boone Village Ctr, Zionsville
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
Three crispy breaded chicken fingers served with a side of marinara sauce.
Cobblestone
160 S Main St, Zionsville
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.25
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
620 S Main Street, Zionsville
|Kids Breaded Chicken Fingers
|$9.25
Bub's Breaded Chicken Finger Meal includes 3 breaded chicken fingers, your choice of side and a kids drink!