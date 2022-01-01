Grilled chicken sandwiches in Zionsville
Zionsville restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about North High Brewing - Zionsville - NHB - Zionsville
North High Brewing - Zionsville - NHB - Zionsville
75 North Main Street, Zionsville
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville
620 S Main Street, Zionsville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!