Grilled chicken sandwiches in Zionsville

North High Brewing - Zionsville - NHB - Zionsville

75 North Main Street, Zionsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
More about North High Brewing - Zionsville - NHB - Zionsville
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville

620 S Main Street, Zionsville

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville

