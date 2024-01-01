Mahi mahi in Zionsville
Zionsville restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Tipsy Mermaid
135 S. MAIN ST, Zionsville
|Mahi Mahi Reuben
|$21.00
Blackened or beer battered mahi mahi, 1000 island slaw, swiss cheese, horseradish crème, grilled sourdough
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville
620 S Main Street, Zionsville
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich
|$22.95
The famous Mahi Mahi sandwich but seasoned perfectly with Cajun seasoning, grilled over flame and served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa.
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich
|$22.50
Customers still come to Bub's and only order the Mahi! 8oz grilled over flame served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa. Soooo good!