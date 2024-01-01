Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Zionsville

Zionsville restaurants
Zionsville restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Tipsy Mermaid

135 S. MAIN ST, Zionsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Reuben$21.00
Blackened or beer battered mahi mahi, 1000 island slaw, swiss cheese, horseradish crème, grilled sourdough
More about Tipsy Mermaid
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville

620 S Main Street, Zionsville

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich$22.95
The famous Mahi Mahi sandwich but seasoned perfectly with Cajun seasoning, grilled over flame and served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa.
Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich$22.50
Customers still come to Bub's and only order the Mahi! 8oz grilled over flame served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa. Soooo good!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville

