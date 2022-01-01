Ravioli in Zionsville
Zionsville restaurants that serve ravioli
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
40 S Main St, Zionsville
|Meat Ravioli
|$20.95
Braised beef ravioli tossed with mushrooms and caramelized onions in a taleggio cream sauce
Amore Pizzeria Ristorante
41 Boone Village Ctr, Zionsville
|Kids Ravioli
|$7.99
Kids portion of six cheese ravioli with your choice of marinara sauce, meat sauce or butter!
|Cheese Ravioli
|$11.99
Six cheese ravioli served with your choice of marinara sauce, meat sauce, or alfredo sauce!