Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Zionsville
/
Zionsville
/
Scallops
Zionsville restaurants that serve scallops
GRILL
Cobblestone - South Main Zionsville
160 S Main St, Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(1909 reviews)
Sea Scallops
$39.00
More about Cobblestone - South Main Zionsville
Traders Point Creamery
9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville
No reviews yet
Scallops
$34.00
More about Traders Point Creamery
Browse other tasty dishes in Zionsville
Cookies
Chicken Tenders
Cannolis
Ravioli
Chicken Sandwiches
Penne
Risotto
Tiramisu
More near Zionsville to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(195 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Plainfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(195 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(224 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(423 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston