Zip's Drive In - Sherman
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
715 E. Sherman Ave, Coeur D'Alene ID 83854
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
No Reviews
601 E. Front Ave. #101 Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant