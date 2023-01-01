Go
Main picView gallery

Zip's Drive In - Sherman

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

715 E. Sherman Ave

Coeur D'Alene, ID 83854

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

715 E. Sherman Ave, Coeur D'Alene ID 83854

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bier Haus
orange starNo Reviews
515 E Sherman Ave Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Fire Artisan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
517 Sherman Ave. Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
601 E. Front Ave. #101 Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Surf Shack Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
305 E Appleway Ave Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Azteca - Coeur d'Alene - 2462 North Old Mill Loop
orange starNo Reviews
2462 North Old Mill Loop Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coeur D'Alene

River City Lanes
orange star4.4 • 930
965 W Seltice Way Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Big Bear Deli and Brews
orange star4.8 • 732
700 E 8th Ave Post Fallls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Sawmill Grille & Spirits
orange star4.2 • 338
302 N Spokane St Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
The Old European Restaurant in Post Falls
orange star4.5 • 207
1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Coeur D'Alene

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Zip's Drive In - Sherman

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston