ZIPS' NYC Pizza - Jupiter, FL

ZIPS' is the original name of our family’s New York pizzerias on east 59th St. and Lexington Ave., and 23rd St. and Lexington Ave. as well as several other locations throughout Manhattan and Queens. When our family decided to move to beautiful Jupiter, Fl. we knew we had to move our favorite foods with us and from day one Jupiter has welcomed us with open arms.

836 W Indiantown Rd

Jupiter FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
