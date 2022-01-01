Go
Zito's Pizza

A family ran pizzeria that uses high quality ingredients and has been a local favorite since 1988.

2036 N Tustin S

Popular Items

Calzone
Start with ricotta & mozzarella cheese then add up to 3 of your favorite toppings. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
16" Classic Pepperoni$19.49
Our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, & layers of pepperoni.
3.25oz - Dressing$0.46
16" Create Your Own Pizza$16.99
Start by selecting a sauce & choose from over 25 toppings including premium meats & freshly sliced veggies. All of our pizzas are made with our hand tossed dough that we make fresh daily and include generous amounts of toppings.
12" Create Your Own Pizza$12.99
Start by selecting a sauce & choose from over 25 toppings including premium meats & freshly sliced veggies. All of our pizzas are made with our hand tossed dough that we make fresh daily and include generous amounts of toppings.
16" Meat Lover's$22.99
Our homemade pizza sauce, ham, bacon, mild Italian sausage, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Knots
Baked pizza dough knots brushed with garlic butter, dusted with Parmesan cheese & served with a side of marinara sauce.
Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots, pepperoncini, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers, pepperoncinis, & mozzarella cheese.
16" Zito's Special$27.49
Our homemade pizza sauce, an abundance of pepperoni, ham, mild Italian sausage, bacon, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese.
2036 N Tustin S

Orange CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
