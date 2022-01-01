Go
Zivio

Modern European restaurant. Serving twists on Mediterranean and Eastern European cuisine. Family owned and operated!

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL

724 Wealthy St SE • $$

Avg 4.8 (330 reviews)

Popular Items

Zivio Fattoush Salad$12.00
Artisan mix tossed with radish, fresh mint, basil, roma tomato, cucumber, red onion, crispy capers, feta cheese, avocado and lepinja croutons. Dressed with lemon vinaigrette.
Zivio Cheesesteak$14.00
Grilled onions, peppers, blended with beef & lamb. Infused with our in house chili sauce. Topped off with gooey mozzarella and cheddar cheese. with a light mayo spread on a toasted sub bun. served with a side of fries.
Vegan Gyro$14.00
Zivios 'improbable meat' stuffed in our lepinja bread. topped with vegan tzatziki. lettuce, onion, and tomato. (improbable meat is not gluten free!)
Naan Taco Trio$14.00
One slow roasted beef taco; with diced cucumber, picked onion, parsley, crispy flattop mozzarella and feta cheese. One chicken taco with Mediterranean pico and crispy flattop mozzarella cheese. One red pepper shrimp taco, with kanat sauce, red onion, chives, pomegranate cabbage slaw, and crispy flattop cheddar cheese.
(No Modifiers)
Sexy Fries$9.50
Fries covered in garlic aioli and gooey cheddar. Then topped off with chives and dusted with vegeta.
Garlic Gyro$14.00
topped with spinach,cucumbers, feta cheese. garlic tzatziki. all stuffed in our lepinja bread.
Oven Roasted Chicken Shawarma$18.00
Swarama Marinaded chicken thigh. Lemon herb rice. Garlic Lemon hummus. herb roasted zuchini. Toasted balzama bread. Side of tzatziki
The O.G.$14.00
Our famous gyro with lettuce, tomato, onion, our signature tzatziki sauce. all stuffed in our in-house lepinja bread that is baked to order.
Devil's Gyro$14.50
topped with our house made fiery feta sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato. Jalapeños, and finished off with a cayene dust. all stuffed in our lepinja bread.
Fiery Feta$14.50
Topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, tzatziki sauce, and our house made fiery feta sauce. All stuffed in our in-house lepinja bread that is baked to order.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

724 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
