Ziza Kabob

Afghan Eatery

7351 Assateague Drive, Suite #100

Popular Items

Chicken Chili Kabob$12.99
Tender boneless thigh chunks | Marinated in lemon pepper, jalapeños, cilantro and garlic. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
French Fries$3.50
Tandoori Naan$1.99
Lamb Kabob$13.99
Boneless chunks of lamb | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$12.99
Bone-in dark meat chicken | Marinated in tandoori seasoning. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chicken Kabob$12.99
Boneless chunks of chicken | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Samosas$4.50
Fried pastry filled with potatoes, green peas and spices | Served with our home- made sauce (2pcs.)All Appetizers served with naan.
Kofta Kabob$12.99
Two skewers of seasoned ground beef | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Lamb & Chicken Kabob Combo$15.99
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Bolani$5.99
Fried stuffed flat-bread | Filled with seasoned potatoes, garlic and cilantro | Served with yogurt raita. All Appetizers served with naan.
Location

Jessup MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

