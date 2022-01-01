Go
Zoa Moroccan

6700 S Rice Ave

Popular Items

Fatima Bread$1.50
Moroccan pita bread.
Tangier Bowl$12.95
Shrimp, Cucumber Tomato, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Cinnamon Carrots, and Zesty Mint Avocado Yogurt
Shellfish
Marrakesh Bowl$10.95
Beef Tagine, Onions, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, sweet potato, ZOA Green Harissa
Spicy · Halal
Kenitra Bowl$10.95
Beef Kefta, Cucumber Tomato, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Red Harissa
Casablanca Bowl$10.95
Lamb Meshwi, Tactouka, Cucumber Tomato, White Beans, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Garlic Aioli
Moroccan Mint Tea$3.00
This is our house tea made fresh in our kitchen.
Lemon Macaroon$2.50
Fez Bowl$10.95
Chicken Chermoula, Pickles & Olives, Zaalouk, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Greens, confit onions, and Red Harissa
Spicy · Halal
Rabat Bowl$10.95
Potato Cake, Zaalouk, Fava hummus, Cucumber tomato, Tomato chermoula, Harissa aioli
Vegetarian
Create Your Own Bowl$10.95
Create your own bowl
Halal
Location

Bellaire TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
