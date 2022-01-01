Go
Zócalo

We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.

Popular Items

Salad
Choose your favorite salad!
HH Quesadilla$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Burrito Bowl$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
Burrito$14.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Served "wet" with Chile Puya Sauce and topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Cotija.
Baja Tacos
Beer Battered Fish, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage Mix.
KID QUESADILLA & CHURRO
A Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and the option of Chicken or Asada. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
Tacos
Pick 3 of your favorite tacos!
HH Baja Fish Tacos$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
Location

2739 East Bidwell St

Folsom CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
