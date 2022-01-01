Go
Zócalo

We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.

TACOS • SEAFOOD

1801 Capitol Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
TACO BAR
FAMILY STYLE: Pick up to two Proteins, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes, Grilled Jalapeños and Tortillas.
Burrito$14.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Served "wet" with Chile Puya Sauce and topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Cotija.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
CILANTRO LIME RICE$20.00
Tacos
Pick 3 of your favorite tacos!
HH MANGO MARGARITA - Shake 4oz with ice, then pour over fresh ice in your favorite glass.
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
DE LA CASA MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa$18.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle's trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
GUACAMOLE$30.00
Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Onion, Lime and Queso Cotija.
HOUSE SALAD$37.50
Roasted Baby Carrots, Avocado, Cilantro, Pumpkin Seed, Goat Cheese, Orange, Balsamic-Chipotle Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1801 Capitol Ave

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
