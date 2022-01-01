Go
1500 W CAPITOL AVE

Popular Items

Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
HH QUESADILLA$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
Burrito Bowl$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
HH BAJA FISH TACOS$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
Tacos
Pick 3 of your favorite tacos!
2 for $25 Taco Tuesday$25.00
Tacos for 2 with your choice of protein, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes and our blended corn/flour House Tortillas. Includes margaritas for 2! (21+ ID required).
CHIPS & SALSA$3.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
Burrito$14.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Served "wet" with Chile Puya Sauce and topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Cotija.
Baja Tacos
Beer Battered Fish, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage Mix.
KID QUESADILLA & CHURRO
A Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and the option of Chicken or Asada. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
Location

1500 W CAPITOL AVE

WEST SACRAMENTO CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Holiday Meal Kits

Holiday Meal Kits now on sale for pre order! Order now and pick up on December 23rd. Happy Holidays!

Drake's: The Barn

Drake’s BARN is a landmark two-acre community gathering spot, featuring food, beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment along the river in West Sacramento’s Bridge District. Relax with friends and family in the beer garden, on beach chairs with lawn games in the large open meadow, around a fire pit, or underneath the wing of this architectural landmark. There is no entry fee and outside food and drink is not allowed.

Honey and The Trapcat

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Raku Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

