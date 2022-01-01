Go
24 1/2 E State St

Popular Items

Potato Pancakes$10.00
Gruyere, Chimichurri, and Roasted Pepper Sour Cream
Chop Salad$6.00
Finely Chopped Iceberg Lettuce and Spinach with Bacon, Bleu Cheese, and a Blend of Marinated Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, and Olive. Tossed with Buttermilk Dressing
Chicken Picatta$19.00
Local Chicken Breast Cutlets Fried with Capers, Tomatoes, Lemon, and Vermouth. Served over Pappardelle with Broccolini.
Flatiron Steak$24.00
6 oz. Flatiron Steak Sear Roasted and Served with Our Proprietary Steak Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Grilled Asparagus
Shrimp and Duck Sausage Pasta$22.00
Pasta Tossed with House Made Italian Sausage from Primaterra Farm Duck, Jumbo Shrimp, Spinach, Oven Roasted Baby Tomatoes, Roasted Pepper, White Wine Cream Sauce, Ricotta Salata, and Grana Padano Cheese
Strangolapreti with Smoked Salmon$19.00
Italian Spinach Dumplings with Whiskey Barrel Smoked Salmon, Chevre. Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Pepper
Romaine Salad$6.00
Romaine Lettuce with English Cucumber, Radish, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Sprouts, Fried Leeks, and Tahini Roasted Garlic Dressing
Vegetable Gnocchi$15.00
House Made Gnocchi with Asparagus, Spinach, Tomato, Romano Cheese, and Saffron Broth.
French Silk Pie$8.00
Creamy Belgian Chocolate in a Sugar Dough Crust with Vanilla Whipped Cream
Location

24 1/2 E State St

Athens OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
